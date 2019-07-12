Los Alamos Branch Library is showcasing a photography exhibit titled “Cars, Stars & Rockets: The Photographs of Jay Prichard” through October, a library spokesman said.
Described as an adventure traveler and “gearhead” philosopher, Prichard uses long-exposure photography to create his collection of nightscape images, always in search of the next place “lost in time.”
“My camera is a time machine in a very literal sense,” he said. “I am collecting photons of light that reach back millions of years that juxtapose with a foreground image of our existence.”
Chosen in 2017 as one of the #Nikon100 up-and-coming photographers to follow, Prichard’s works are a stunning sight to behold for interested onlookers, the library spokesman said.
“Astronomy can be very humbling, and the duality of this type of astrophotography begs a discussion,” Prichard said. “It is my hope that people take a moment to pause and consider what they do with their time and efforts in the world.
“I call this ‘sidetrakn’: finding the hidden story lost in the periphery while learning something unexpected about our place in time.”
A reception and gallery talk is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Los Alamos Branch of the Santa Maria Public Library.
For more information, call the Los Alamos Library at 805-344-1025 or stop by the library at 405 Helena St.
The library is open from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Bob's Well Bread Bakery in Los Alamos will present a one-day-only art exhibition featuring the works of local still-life fine artist Mary Kay …
A year after his death, many are still mourning the loss of globetrotting culinary icon Anthony Bourdain, who was also widely known — and love…