Cabrillo High to present live performances of musical 'All Shook Up'

The Cabrillo High School Performing Arts Department is set to present a series of live performances of the comedy-musical “All Shook Up.”
The play, which is billed by the school as a mix of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” with a night of Elvis Presley songs, will be performed in the Cabrillo High School Little Theater, 4350 Constellation Road.
Opening weekend performances are scheduled for Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7. Additional shows will take place Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. each day, with performances set to begin at 7:30. An additional matinee performance will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Tickets are $10 presale, and will be $15 at the door.
The March 14 matinee will be a 1950's audience dress-up performance that will also feature a meet-and-greet opportunity with cast members in their costumes after the show.
You have free articles remaining.
“All Shook Up” is produced by Jennifer Peterson, a Cabrillo choir and theater teacher. The show is directed by Rebecca Jones with technical direction by Lara Schmeiser.
“All Shook Up” tells the story of a boring, small Midwest town in 1955 that has lost its color and romance. Natalie (Emily Rich), a tomboy who works in her dad’s motorcycle shop, dreams of love and traveling the open road.
The whole town gets shaken up when Chad (Fearghus Tyler), a guitar-playing, motorcycle riding roustabout, comes to town. With a swivel of his hips, he has everyone falling for him, including Natalie. He also inspires others in the town to follow their dreams and find their love.
Will the mayor’s son, Dean (Josiah Meyers), find happiness with the Honky Tonk owner’s daughter, Lorraine (Emma Chastain)? Will Lorraine’s mom (Savanah Griser) let them be together? Will Natalie’s dad, Jim (Zack Mueller) find love after losing his wife? Will Natalie and Chad get together? Will Natalie’s best friend, Dennis (Isaac Heath) get over his crush on Natalie? Will Chad or Jim win over the heart of the museum curator, Sandra (Gillian Green)? Will everyone in town survive the wrath of the dominating and rule-following mayor, Matilda (Dani Jacobson) and her sheriff sidekick, Earl (Karloz Contreras)?
“All Shook Up” is packed full of Elvis songs, including: “Love Me Tender,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Teddy Bear,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “A Little Less Conversation,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Devil In Disguise.”
Tickets are on sale at Wild West Pizza (1137 North H St.) and at the Cabrillo Activities Office (4350 Constellation Road). Tickets also can be purchased online at https://cabrillospiritstore.myschoolcentral.com.