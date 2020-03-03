Cabrillo High to present live performances of musical 'All Shook Up'

The whole town gets shaken up when Chad (Fearghus Tyler), a guitar-playing, motorcycle riding roustabout, comes to town. With a swivel of his hips, he has everyone falling for him, including Natalie. He also inspires others in the town to follow their dreams and find their love.

Will the mayor’s son, Dean (Josiah Meyers), find happiness with the Honky Tonk owner’s daughter, Lorraine (Emma Chastain)? Will Lorraine’s mom (Savanah Griser) let them be together? Will Natalie’s dad, Jim (Zack Mueller) find love after losing his wife? Will Natalie and Chad get together? Will Natalie’s best friend, Dennis (Isaac Heath) get over his crush on Natalie? Will Chad or Jim win over the heart of the museum curator, Sandra (Gillian Green)? Will everyone in town survive the wrath of the dominating and rule-following mayor, Matilda (Dani Jacobson) and her sheriff sidekick, Earl (Karloz Contreras)?

“All Shook Up” is packed full of Elvis songs, including: “Love Me Tender,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Teddy Bear,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “A Little Less Conversation,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Devil In Disguise.”