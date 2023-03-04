Have some fun with fine and fabulous art on April Fools' Day 2023. The Lompoc Valley Arts Council is sponsoring the “Brenda French Memorial Auction and Sale” on Saturday, April 1 in Stone Pine Hall, 210 So. H St., Lompoc.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Works of art from the collection of Brenda French, along with fine art from professional artists throughout Santa Barbara County, will be on view.

The silent auction and sale will also feature prized collectibles of vintage origin. Beverages will be available.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you