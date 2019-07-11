Bob's Well Bread Bakery in Los Alamos will present a one-day-only art exhibition featuring the works of local still life fine artist Mary Kay West and her students, entitled Peintures de Pain (Paintings of Bread), on Saturday, July 20 from 4 – 6:00 p.m.
According to Bob Oswaks, the bakery's owner and operator, West and her students have been regular customers since the store opened five years ago.
Oswaks became inspired by her work and suggested a concept of bread still life paintings – in reflection of photos of the famed Pôilane Bakery in Paris where many pieces of bread art are on display.
“I suggested the idea to Mary Kay and she immediately embraced the idea,” he said. “I’m eager to collect these pieces for ourselves so that they can become a signature art element in Bob’s Well Bread at our new Ballard Store location when it opens later this year.”
The public is invited to view the displayed art created by West and the students of her fine art painting workshop.
In addition to their daily menu, complimentary refreshments from Bob’s Well Bread Bakery will be made available to attending guests.
To attend, RSVP to info@bobswellbread.com or visit www.bobswellbread.com for more information.
Bob's Well Bread Bakery is located at 550 Bell Street, Los Alamos.
