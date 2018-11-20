Area youth perform in "Babes in Toyland" Dec. 1-2 at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. A donated performance will be given on Nov. 30. There is a Fairytale party before each matinee with photos with the cast.
The 11th annual show is produced by Coastal Chamber Youth Ballet, which features youth company dancers and a support cast of over 60 performers. It has a classical storyline of Mary, a beautiful heroine, her beau Tom, and an evil villain named Barnaby.
The production features several high school students in the lead roles: Jason Curran, of Central Coast New Tech High; Isabela Muguira, of Arroyo Grande High School; and Peter Conti, with Coastal Youth Theater.
Tickets: www.clarkcenter.org or 805-489-9444. Special pricing for corporate/nonprofit groups, seniors and youth. Info: www.coastalperformingartsfoundation.org or call 805-489-5648.