The Buellton City Council recently authorized the creation of an Arts & Culture Committee to bring artistic and cultural experiences to the community.
The Committee will be responsible for investigating possible arts and culture concepts and presenting them to the City Council for approval.
A budget of up to $50,000 per year for the next two years has been projected.
Within its broad scope, some of the concepts the Arts & Culture Committee may consider include: public art installations (either permanent or temporary), events, performances, and collaborations with other local organizations on projects related to arts and culture.
Volunteers can be residents of Buellton or the greater Santa Ynez Valley area, and should have knowledge and interest in artistic and cultural endeavors.
All interested persons should contact Buellton Recreation Supervisor Kyle Abello at kylea@cityofbuellton.com or call him direct at 805-688-1086.
Beautiful weather, old-world Danish hospitality and cars — hundreds of them. It all added up to a perfect day Saturday at the 15th annual Wheels ‘n Windmills Car Show in downtown Solvang.
Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) board of directors has elected Karen Bowker as board secretary at their July meeting. Bowker has…
Letters to the Editor: Celebrate Buena Vista Park Sunday; Backing Strauss Wind Energy Project; Welcome back Pirates
Celebrate Buena Vista Park Sunday
Volunteers who helped smooth the transition of the Buellton Library into Zone 4, which is administered by the city of Goleta, were honored Jul…