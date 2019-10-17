The vibrant oil paintings and impressionistic style works of award-winning artist Sheryl Knight will be on display at Solvang Antiques on Oct. 19, which will include a champagne reception and artist demonstration from noon to 4 p.m. Her work will be on display until Nov. 17.
Knight, a longtime Central Coast resident focuses her perspective on the beauty of the California landscape, and enjoys portraying the seasons and capturing the color, the light, and the mood of the scene.
She works on location as well as in her studio.
Painting from what she sees, moving things around or combining several scenes into one to make the most interesting painting possible, Knight says her individual style and paint application are a constant theme throughout her body of work, creating a consistency that is uniquely her own.
“... I love to experiment and try new ways of conveying what I see,” she said. “My goal is to be able to say exactly what I want on the first attempt, and to make my paintings sparkle with light and life."
Knight’s paintings hang in private and corporate collections throughout California and across the country.
She is a founding member of the Plein Air Artists of the Central Coast as well as a member of the Oil Painters of America, the California Art Club, American Women Artists, American Impressionist Society, Outdoor Painters Society, and the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society.
For additional information, visit solvangantiques.com/gallery-events.
