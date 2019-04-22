Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery has announced their upcoming series of gallery openings starting May 15 on Solvang 3rd Wednesdays. Each opening will feature one of the gallery’s contemporary artists or a local artist for four weeks.
Painter Mary Kay West of Los Alamos, will kick off Solvang Antiques' 3rd Wednesdays series with a champagne reception from 3-7 p.m. Her art will be on special display for the following four weeks.
Kay, daughter of watercolorist Elizabeth Phillips, began painting as a child next to her mother's easel. Her varied interests have inspired her artistic expression in set design for theater, mural painting, costume design and clothing design, as well as jewelry and accessory design. Painting has been her unfettered passion, leading her to exhibit the last four years in the California Art Club's Gold Medal Exhibition in Pasadena.
Solvang 3rd Wednesdays are held the third Wednesday of every month, with dozens of merchants, restaurants, wine tasting rooms and professional offices offering special discounts, events and sales. In the summer months this includes free music and activities in Solvang Park.
For additional information, visit solvangantiques.com/gallery-events. Solvang Antiques is located at 1693 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang.