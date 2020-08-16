You are the owner of this article.
Artist Holli Harmon to unveil new exhibition at Wildling Museum on Aug. 19

081420 Holli Harmon Exhibit
Holli Harmon's "Pacific Disposition" — oil on silver leaf on panel.

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of Holli Harmon

The Wildling Museum has announced that artist Holli Harmon will conduct a virtual presentation on her body of work that has been on display at Santa Barbara's Sullivan Goss Gallery as of July 31.

Harmon's Zoom presentation is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, and will showcase her most recent compositions titled "Califia," referencing the mythical female warrior who became the state of California’s namesake. Attendance is limited to the first 100 registrants. 

The artist will discuss her artistic process and reveal a close-up look at her many different techniques that aided her artistic exploration of California landscapes, including monoprinting, oil painting and mixed media, a museum spokeswoman said.

Harmon explained that her recent works focus on the human experience set against iconic California imagery, regional culture, and accented by local flora and fauna.  

“My paintings are material records of these places and people,” she said.

Harmon previously exhibited at the Wildling Museum as part of The River’s Journey in 2018.

Admission to the event is free. To register online, go to us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIld-yrrjktHtdg8Vz8YNZVqVtvehMZGeGr

For more information, visit the artist's website at www.sullivangoss.com. For questions, email info@wildlingmuseum.org or call (805) 686-8315.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

