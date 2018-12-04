With the holiday season upon us Theresa Caputo, star of Long Island Medium, talks about a different kind of gift, one that doesn't cost a fortune or need fancy wrapping.
That gift is one's life purpose.
Caputo will be performing "Theresa Caputo Live The Experience" on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Chumash Casino Resort and the local stop isn't her first. She's performed numerous times and says that each time has been an incredible experience. "It's a great venue and the crowds are amazing," she said.
Caputo is known for her ability to speak to the dead on her TLC television show "Long Island Medium," which first premiered in 2011, and takes place in her hometown of Hicksville, New York. She meets with clients, sometimes in other areas, to help those seeking emotional closure connect with their deceased loved ones by delivering poignant, healing messages from the "other side."
As quick as she is willing to share about her gift with the world, with her well-known fun-loving East Coast charm and vowel-stretching enunciation, Caputo counterbalances her abilities with self-deprecation in an effort to soothe the mind of disbelievers.
"I get that what I do is crazy," she said in a telephone interview. "I mean, how in the world can someone communicate with someone who has died? But Spirit never ceases to amaze me; Spirit will talk to me about something that I have no idea what it means, but is life altering for someone else."
In her biography, she discusses being able to see, feel, and sense Spirit since the age of four, but lacked the ability to communicate with them until her 20s when she suffered from debilitating anxiety. She says it wasn't until her mom introduced her to spiritual healer Pat Longo, after other means of counseling failed her, that she learned to channel Spirit and express it through words, which relieved her anxiety.
"When I accepted my gift, I decided to use it to deliver healing messages that would help people learn, grow, and embrace life. I've been given an amazing gift," she said.
Coming from a strong spiritual family, Caputo promptly diverts to a universal lesson in life purpose, challenging everyone to seize their own God-given gifts to achieve true happiness.
"We were each born a certain way, with gifts to share. I think it's important that we love, honor and respect ourselves. We have a tendency to get caught up in the things we can't control, and really, all we can control is ourselves --our now and our future."
When asked how one might find their gifts, Caputo, without hesitation, said "search in your soul."
Caputo, who is set to take the Valley's big stage with hundreds, perhaps thousands of audience members, declares that the channeling process -- despite the less intimate one-on-one setting many might be used to -- is just as transformative.
She said when she comes out on stage, she will first give a little speech, explaining how Spirit communicates in a large venue and then answers the most frequently asked questions before "'getting down to spirit communications."
"I am not on that stage," she said quickly. "Whether I have five or 5,000 people in the room, there's only so many souls I can channel at one time. Spirit sort of piggybacks, and will guide me around the space, and have me stop to deliver messages right in front of you. So no matter where you're seated you will feel like you are a part of the overall experience."
In an attempt to describe the spiritual downloads she receives from loved ones Caputo says, "When I read, Spirit clears out my personal thoughts, feeling and emotions and replaces them with signs and symbols." She describes it as a kind of feeling and knowing.
"When I get information, it feels like very strong intuition, or recall. Spirit also uses a vocabulary of signs and symbols that they show me during a reading. I translate my signs and what I feel as best I can, and then deliver the messages, but it’s the client’s job to interpret how the meaning is significant. It’s like piecing together a puzzle, and can sometimes sound like guesswork, but Spirit speaks "another language,” at another speed, and in another dimension."
She further adds, "I know that what I do is the furthest thing from normal, but I’m grateful for an ability that’s brought countless people comfort and joy; helped many believe in an afterlife; led others to trust that their loved ones are safe and at peace; and shown them that those souls are guiding, encouraging, and loving them from the other side. My wish for everyone I meet is that Spirit gives them a message that brings them the most peace at that moment."
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the Theresa Caputo Live The Experience show on Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.