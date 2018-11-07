Try 1 month for 99¢
AHC Dancers

A group of Allan Hancock College Dancers, led by Hancock instructor Jesus Solorio, will be performing for the Covered California Statewide Tour.

Allan Hancock College dance instructor Jesus Solorio hopes to encourage more Californians to enroll in Affordable Care Act healthcare coverage through a salsa dance performance of a “quinceañera gone wrong.” Solorio was selected by Covered California to choreograph the performance for the Central Coast stop of Covered California’s Statewide Tour (CCST). The public is invited to the free performance on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. in Room D-118 on the Santa Maria campus, 800 S. College Drive. Solorio handpicked dancers from the college to act out the comical performance.

