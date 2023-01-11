The Lompoc Valley Art Association would like to begin the new year by looking back. We are celebrating the artist Betsee Talavera, one of our cherished members, who quite suddenly passed away in October.

Betsee was a prolific artist not only in her work but in her life as well, with an output of creativity that branched into a variety of endeavors. She was joyful, inquisitive, thoughtful and generous in each.

This month the Cypress Gallery is featuring Talavera's paintings as a tribute to her talent, beauty and memory. Please be sure to visit the Gallery and take in the beauty of her work. All proceeds from sales will go to Betsee's granddaughter Arwan's college fund.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you