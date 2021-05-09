May is for flowers, May is for Moms, May is already here. While we might not be ready to shout “Yay, it’s May!” there are some great works of art in the Cypress Gallery this month that are sure to bring you joy.
The shining star of the show is the sun-soaked “Angie,” an acrylic painting by Diane Atturio of her daughter. The face and shoulders of a smiling young woman glow with yellow light, filtered through a large straw hat. Dominating the canvas, she stands in front of the ocean and a grove of palms, her hair is wet from a swim. The purposeful brushstrokes and the easy smile of the woman appeal to us to join in on the happy dance of life. It is an invitation to enjoy the rest of the show.
A walk through the gallery reveals much that relates to mothers, including a delightful three-dimensional collage called “Mothers,” also by Atturio. Flowers, art reproductions and other bits of nostalgia recall tender memories of motherhood.
Betsee Talavera displays a painting done awhile ago of her cherished mom as she often remembers her; hanging out clothes on the line. “The Laundress” creates a strong diagonal of the woman’s arms reaching up to pin the clothes, while in the opposite direction clothes wave in the breeze. It is a focused scene of action; a determined woman setting about her task. Colors vibrate in the sunlight.
Talavera demonstrates a mastery of brush and composition in two other paintings as well. “Morning Shadows Hendry’s Beach” and “Ojai Hills” have the uncanny effect of placing the viewer within their physical space. Both exploit contrasts of color and light and shade. In particular “Ojai Hills” has us walking in violet shade alongside a cool mountain stream, while gazing up at a yellow-green hillside flooded with sun and reflected in the water.
Our gallery photographers consistently contribute works of beauty and intrigue, by artists sensitive to the intimacy and immediacy of a scene made possible by the camera lens. Lynda Schiff’s piece “Watery Shadow Dance” plays with reality. It first appears to be an abstract design, but upon inspection we find the ghosts of cavorting figures.
A exceptional treat this month is a handmade book by Beverly Ann Messenger, entitled “To Bamboo!” Messenger has created a anthology of poems written throughout the ages in honor of bamboo. The book has a stalk of bamboo on its spine and is printed on lovely green fiber-filled paper. Bamboo is beloved by poets for its numerous metaphors, including that of resiliency; its ability to bend but not break. Messenger has honored this phenomenon of nature with a true work of art.
If you are in need of a bouquet for a special mom this month, flowers by gallery artists Vicki Andersen, Claudette Carlton, Rosalea Greenwoord and Chris Jeszeck are found throughout the gallery, with the advantage of their staying permanently fresh.
Cards and jewelry of exceptional quality and original design are available. Add a little joy to your day. Visit the Cypress Gallery during the month of May!
The Cypress Gallery is operated by members of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, a 501c(3) non-profit organization committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley. We are located at 119 East Cypress Avenue, Lompoc, CA.
Our hours are Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Call (805) 736-3743 or (805) 705-5328. We implement all state mandated guidelines for a healthy gallery experience. Cypress Gallery news can be found on Facebook and at www.lompocart.org.