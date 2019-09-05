The end of summer. It seems to leave an afterglow of memory, with sensations of nature and light and of time spent on holiday, or not. Time that is gone, but there is more to come. The warm glow of fall light approaches. Such feelings are encapsulated in the Cypress Gallery this month, through the paintings of featured artist Mikel Naccarato. His show “Between Here and There” is on view through September 29. It is a display of small paintings with huge impact, works of fire and glory.
Naccarato states that his intention is to “blend the majesty of nature with the wonder of imagination,” and thus he has done, using his signature vibrant colors that glow like jewels; rubies, sapphire and emerald, and amber. The paintings are grouped in categories of place and theme, including an intriguing series entitled “The Circle as Symbol,” in which abstraction is used to explore the mystical aspects of an ancient pan-cultural image. Acrylic paint is applied in broad swaths and delicate line work in an elegant dance of the brush. “The Riverbend Series” and “Abstracted Landscape Series” are equally lustrous.
The artist has dedicated a lifetime to the study and practice of art, moving seamlessly between realism and abstraction, large and small works, and a variety of media including enamel on copper, its influence evident in the paintings on view. Landscapes of the Central Coast and Hawaii, with evocative depictions of sky and water, are sure bring joy to the viewer, as well as augment the visual, chromatic experience of one’s world. The confident “strokes of genius” that flow from Mikel Naccarato’s brush are emblematic of an enduring passion and deep love of art.
All around the gallery, vibrant color seems to be a theme. Chris Jeszeck’s piece “Hubble Bubble I and II” was selected as last month’s “People’s Choice” award. It is a poured wonder of purples and blues. Fine vistas of green, blue and gold harmonize landscapes, especially those of Edgar Ramirez, who has submitted four works this month. His uncanny realism is evident in the delightful ”Lompoc Theatre Project” and “Yellow Train.”
The turbulent texture and composition of Edward Heinitz’s “Big Sur” is quite an eyeful, in which sunlight pours from the mouth of an open rock cave onto receding waves. Susanne Schenck’s photograph “Blackwater Falls WV” is a study of delicacy, even though it depicts the tremendous power of an entire river descending from a cliff. Lee Hill’s “Chilling” is sure to be a crowd-pleaser! A great brown bear reclines in sunlight, on a rock somewhere in the High Sierra. Hill uses broad textural strokes that harmonize paint and subject matter.
Make September the month to study and enjoy many fine works of art! Vote for your favorite piece. Select from our many fanciful and truly beautiful gift items for some early Christmas shopping. Ease into fall through glowing color.
The Cypress Gallery is located at 119 East Cypress Avenue, Lompoc. We are operated by the members of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, a 501c(3) non-profit organization, committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley. Contact us: www.lompocart.org, Facebook/Cypress Gallery, (805) 737-1129.