It’s the color of money, it’s the color of grass, of kiwi fruit, limes and envy. It’s the color of shamrocks and the emerald isle.
At the Cypress Gallery throughout March, it is also the color of most of the artworks on display. Our theme, in honor of spring and the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, is that glorious color of a third of the earth. Green!
The gallery walls and pedestals, awash in its myriad shades, create a unique experience for the eyes. And like early spring and the hollows of leprechauns, “Green” is a place of enchantment.
The gallery entrance faces east, where the viewer is greeted by the innervating brushstrokes of Vicki Andersen’s “Vineyard View.” The expansive landscape displays rolling and receding planes of chartreuse and kelly greens, set off by an under-painting of brilliant orange.
The absolute lord of the gallery is Linda Gooch’s “Green Man,” a veritable imp with mocking green eyes and a mane of oak leaves. Mary Slizys’ small, calligraphic green and gold leaf composition is comprised of delicately painted plant forms.
Charged with flecks of red and white, it seems to be in the process of growing.
Steve Scolari has contributed another of his inimitable witty artworks, “My Irish Flies For You.” It is a small diorama of a gilded log adorned with green fishing lures, a craft Scolari has elevated to a sophisticated art form. Other three dimensional pieces include works of glass, in shades of transparent and opaque green, interspersed throughout the gallery rooms.
Joellen Chrones’ small bowls, plates and wall vases appear magical in this context.
“Coral Bowl” by Kristine Kelly is gorgeous to behold and an impressive technical accomplishment as well. The bowl is shaped by a construction of arms of coral open work, colored the blue-greens of the sea.
Centered in the rear room is the majestic “Carved Gourd Vessel” by Tammy Evans, in a muted gray-green carved with geometric butterflies.
The dark side of green is evident in a few works. Lee Hill’s “Dented Wagon” depicts an abandoned vehicle decomposing into the green of its surroundings. Painted softly, it is an unsettling sight.
Yours truly submitted a piece from her archives, a large oil painting in square format, entitled “Golgotha.” It is a view of our southern hills as we see them from Maple and A streets. A moody, brooding piece, the painting can be interpreted on several levels.
Bill Morson’s photograph “Rainforest” is pretty and green on the surface, but a path leading into the unknown of jungle foliage makes you think twice about entering.
If you are actively looking for green, a walk though the Cypress will take you on a fulfilling journey this month. Past sweet greens, as in Beverly Harte’s glittering collage “Plant a Garden in Your Heart.” Past the harsh greens of George Kreutz’s “Wild,” where roughly painted green dinosaurs roar in a relentlessly green world. Past the strident green of Michael Corob’s pastel vase in “Not So Still.” Past the soothing greens of Diane Atturio’s watercolors.
A friend once said to me, “ I love spring, because everywhere you look is green, a constant massage for your eyes.” Visit us for your free (eye) massage! Part with a little of that green in your wallet, and you can bring it home.