The Lompoc Valley Art Association has opened its annual Fall Show at the Cypress Gallery, with a welcoming warmth that matches this special time of year.
The community-wide event has brought forth outstanding works in a variety of media and styles, where there is something to please the artist in each of us.
Since its inception over 25 years ago, the Cypress Gallery has held juried exhibitions that include nonmember artists. In the past these shows were judged by an art professional, affording the city-wide art community an opportunity to receive critical review. '
Last year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and thinking outside of the box, the tradition was altered a bit. The general public was invited to judge the works, determining which pieces will be awarded first, second and third place cash prizes. This new twist is in place again this year.
The Fall Show serves to foster a broader public understanding and appreciation of art. It provides new and emerging artists, as well as established talent, with exposure to our community. This makes for a wonderful mix of ideas, media and moods.
Some gallery-goers may prefer realism, others expressionism. Some may be attracted to glass works, or photography, or mixed-media concepts. It is all here.
Both Angie Hamlin and Chris Jeszeck present realistically painted Panthera in extraordinary background environments. Valerie De Mille’s large protest piece “War,” uses broad abstract brushstrokes and collage elements to communicate a specific message.
The photograph “Mystery Ship,” by Tom Chrones, speaks in whispers. Without color and almost without form, it is a work of great beauty.
Diane Atturio, Barbara Curtis, and Estelle Iveland have contributed exuberant water-media pieces in densely-packed compositions inspired by nature, but each are entirely different in effect.
In “A Gathering of Ancient Beauties,” Beverly Messenger personifies and even deifies nature through a mixed-media piece of bamboo, copper and crystal.
Kelly Klein seems to have captured the cosmos in her fused glass bowl “Night Sky.”
These are just a few of the captivating works of art to be found in our Fall Show. Please visit us this month to see them in person! Voting is open Sept. 29 through Oct. 27.
Each visitor can vote for up to three different works. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A reception with light refreshments will be held Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at which time cash prizes and ribbons will be presented for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
Visit our Facebook page for more information about the art.