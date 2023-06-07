The bright side of June gloom is the burst of sunlight that sometimes appears towards the end of the afternoon. Colors seem to bounce off one another as they are absorbed and reflected, bringing joy to the heart.

The effect is similar to that found in the work of glass artist Kristine Kelly, who is our featured artist this month.

In her exhibit “California Pathways,” Kelly showcases paintings of glass, a unique and captivating medium.

