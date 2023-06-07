The bright side of June gloom is the burst of sunlight that sometimes appears towards the end of the afternoon. Colors seem to bounce off one another as they are absorbed and reflected, bringing joy to the heart.
The effect is similar to that found in the work of glass artist Kristine Kelly, who is our featured artist this month.
In her exhibit “California Pathways,” Kelly showcases paintings of glass, a unique and captivating medium.
Its effect is altogether different than that of traditional painting.
Kelly has been a glass artist for almost 30 years, delighting in its luminosity, iridescence and color. Using opalescent, transparent and diachroic glass – glass that has shifting colors depending on the angle of view – she began with fused glass jewelry, later developing decorative pieces using molds.
Kelly then took a class on creating landscape paintings with glass, which ultimately led to the richness and abundance of the Cypress Gallery show. The laborious technique she used to create the varied textures of her pieces include multiple kiln firings at various temperatures.
Though the works are referential in nature, in which the trunks of trees, the moon, pathways and mountains are clearly featured, they are abstractly expressed with sprinkles of glass and various textures, depths and shapes.
In some pieces it is as if the world has been created by fairies who cast a magic wand to create jewel-like environments.
Other works, such as “Moon River,” remind one so much of sumi ink paintings. Kelly’s draftsmanship is superior, the line flowing easily to create soft shapes in evocative settings.
Birch trees and mountains inspired by the Sierras are arranged in convincing compositional patterns. The work is most fully appreciated in person, so be sure to make “California Pathways” a destination this month.
The rear rooms of the gallery feature a few surprises. “BFF,” an enormous white chicken by C. Woods, calls your name as you turn the corner. It is freshly painted with masterful brushstrokes.
Realist painter Lee Hill has taken a new direction, and is exploring the “funny stuff” of abstraction. His three horizontal compositions of two simple shapes imply landscapes, but his remarkable paint handling suggests other worlds.
Claudette Carlton’s subtle watercolor “Ladybugs” has softly colored blooms that you will be tempted to pick. Likewise, gourd artist Tammy Evans has contributed several “Spirit Figures” that are irresistible.
The whimsical creativity in putting together the various elements of her pieces belies their strict craftsmanship and skill.
Our photographers Tom Chrones and Bill Morson have several striking color-saturated works on display. They have been joined by new member Diana Diaz, whose black and white photo “Cold Springs Deer Skull” provides a haunting contrast.
Mentioned here are just of few of the many fine works of art and gifts that you will encounter in the gallery this month. Art offers luminosity to pierce the gloom that too often visits us. Seek it out. Enjoy it!