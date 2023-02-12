After more than 27 years in business, members of the Cypress Gallery still encounter folks who exclaim, “Wow! I didn’t even know this was here!”
Is this perhaps because we are a hidden gem, even though we are located on the corner of H Street and Cypress Avenue, bordering Centennial Park?
This month, the hidden gem that is the Cypress Gallery, announces its February show by featured artist Susanne Schenck, entitled “The Quest for Hidden Gems in California.”
You can start right here.
Schenck is a photographer, as well as an intrepid traveler, hiker, and camper. As an explorer of nature and her environs, Schenk uses her camera to document her adventures, and to further discover and appreciate them through the lens of art.
She enjoys sharing her experiences, stating she would like the viewer to “feel like you're coming along on the trip with me, and seeing the wonders I see.”
Schenck was born in Sweden, but is now a long-time Lompoc local, who loves to load up the 20-foot trailer and go hunting for hidden gems.
The subject of light falling on the objects in nature is a primary theme of her photographs.
Rendered beautifully, it defines place, time and experiences. Complete immersion in the story of “a stark cliff dropping down in a wondrous blue ocean at sunset,” or “iced-over lakes in red beautiful sunset lights mesmerizing you,” is what the artist hopes for.
Schenk’s gift for framing and defining light is apparent throughout her work. In “Light Under the Pismo Beach Pier” a pathway of oblique pier columns leads toward a symmetric door of pure light, opening at the end.
Light is used to transform an ordinary cow into the sacred bull of antiquity, solemnly making its approach, in “Dusty Cow.” The goal of Schenk’s quest, “to convey a sense of awe and wonder of nature's beauty,” has been accomplished in this show.
After exploring Schenck’s world, viewers can continue the search for gems through the diverse viewpoints of our many gallery artists. Our community gallery is a treasure trove of various painting styles, subject matter and media.
Vicki Anderson’s rich, compact floral “Red and Pinks” is a glorious bouquet for your Valentine. “African Mask” by Valerie de Mille will knock your socks off.
Conversely, the serenity of Tom Chrones’ photograph “Great Blue” heron will take you to a motionless space.
Artists working in three dimensions this month have contributed a wealth of intriguing beauty and surprise. “Billy the Squid,” by Steve Scolari, is a witty, sculptural construction of carved wood and twigs. Beverly Messenger-Harte’s dense, intricate design around a convex mirror, “Balance and Harmony,” is a bamboo assembly that allows one to look into oneself.
Sculptor Chuck Klein amazes us this month with a new series of carved and shaped wall pieces. “Tree Frog” intertwines the world of forest and spirit through a precise mounting of rendered wood and bead assemblage.
There is so much more to explore, this month and every month, in the world of art, right here in the middle of town. We also have gorgeous little works of art in the form of jewelry, cards and other gifts. We announce all of our shows, and events and classes monthly, in print, online and on social media.
So now, if you didn’t know before about the Cypress Gallery, you know!