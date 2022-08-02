If you are hitting the summer doldrums and are in need of a burst of exuberant color to uplift your spirits, the Cypress Gallery has a show for you.

“It’s All Canvas,” by Tonya Schultz, former Lompoc resident and scion of our creative community, is a joyful expression of artmaking in the face of challenge and change. Those who know Schultz recognize her positive spirit and love of life, and see her work as a direct reflection of her personality. Unpretentious and full of feeling, the works sing of being alive and invite you to celebrate the fact along with her.

Schultz describes her work as “abstract impressionism.” It has in the past focused on broad strokes of primary and secondary colors to render florals, still lifes and scenes of nature that veer toward abstraction. A favorite motif is the balloon, of which one is included in this show.

