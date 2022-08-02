If you are hitting the summer doldrums and are in need of a burst of exuberant color to uplift your spirits, the Cypress Gallery has a show for you.
“It’s All Canvas,” by Tonya Schultz, former Lompoc resident and scion of our creative community, is a joyful expression of artmaking in the face of challenge and change. Those who know Schultz recognize her positive spirit and love of life, and see her work as a direct reflection of her personality. Unpretentious and full of feeling, the works sing of being alive and invite you to celebrate the fact along with her.
Schultz describes her work as “abstract impressionism.” It has in the past focused on broad strokes of primary and secondary colors to render florals, still lifes and scenes of nature that veer toward abstraction. A favorite motif is the balloon, of which one is included in this show.
However, in her new work Schultz has become an action painter. She delights in the physical and emotional process of moving paint across the canvas in her own fluid and unfettered style of pure abstraction.
Canvases are numbered and not stretched across frames. She even offers the viewer to “take home a piece of the celebration” by selecting a section of a wall-size canvas, which will be distributed at the close of the show.
Schultz has generously shared her work through teaching and demonstrations throughout her career. “It’s All Canvas” is a natural segue to a life being lived and shared, in living color!
After taking in Shultz's work, viewers will be sensitized to color and find beautiful examples of it throughout the main rooms of the gallery. Linda Gooch revels in the color purple this month in the acrylic “Lompoc Lavender Harvest” and the watercolor “Summer Work.” Both are small paintings but bring us the color, tactile quality and even the scent of the lovely herb.
Deborah Breedon plays the rich muted gray and beige of a hillside against a stand of verdant deep green oak trees in her pastel “Ranch Oaks Revisited.” Julia Nash’s striking “Blue Boats” pits blue and orange against black, white and gray. In the tenderly rendered watercolor “Pound Puppy” by Claudette Carlton, a soft ochre-yellow, shaded with tones of brown and black against white, is all that is needed to create the mood and feeling of a vulnerable little pooch.
“A walk through the Cypress” will bring forth a variety of treasures. Joellen Chrones has created free-form glassware in luscious colors — the perfect accompaniment to Schultz’s work — and Steve Scolari has carved a remarkable walking cane. Visit us this month to find your own colorful celebration with art.