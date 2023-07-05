Each month, the Cypress Gallery brings to our community a new show of art, planned and arranged by its members. The gallery is owned and operated by the Lompoc Valley Art Association, an active community organization that has drawn local artists together since 1965. Desiring a permanent, public space to exhibit their artwork, LVAA established the Cypress Gallery in 1994, creating a local nonprofit and co-op art space for the benefit of all.

Consider it a treasure box full of color and ideas that you can open and enjoy every month of the year. The front gallery room usually showcases the work of our featured artist, with the remainder of the gallery filled with submissions by individual artists; unless a special gallery-wide show is planned. This July, the treasure box metaphor is particularly apt.

C. Wood gifts us with “Paper and Paint,” a show that must be experienced in person to get the full effect. These works of art glitter and dazzle the eye, with pattern and color so richly applied the viewer is almost physically mesmerized. C. Wood is a multi-faceted and exuberant artist who sets no limits to her creativity. Previously, she has exhibited captivating landscape and still life paintings and pastels, rendered with keen perception and a deft hand.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you