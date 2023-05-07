Within a relatively small space, artists of the Cypress Gallery consistently rain down an abundance of work that is as beautiful and surprising as a spring shower.

The bursts of creativity one finds here are among the delights of our community. Chris Jeszeck, a fluid art creator, never fails to win in the wonderful and delightful category.

She is our featured artist this month. Her enchanting show “Pouring My Heart Out” will raise eyebrows and spread smiles in awe.

