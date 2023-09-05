This month, the Lompoc Valley Art Association brings to our community another terrific art exhibit at the Cypress Gallery, entitled “All About Lompoc.”

Its hometown theme should please viewers of all aesthetic preferences. This show features art that references our own landscapes, seascapes, structures, events and inhabitants, as well as a collection of historical photos.

The artists have made clear the variety of riches and beauty found within our reach. Our city and its environs are gorgeous!

0
0
0
0
0