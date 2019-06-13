'The Trial of Goldilocks'
The Santa Maria Civic Theatre's free summer fairy tale, “The Trial of Goldilocks,” will be presented June 21-30, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The production is great for the entire family and is absolutely free to the public. Through rhyme, mime and mirth, the comedy examines the familiar fairy tale of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” from three different points of view: the traditional tale that we all know and love; how the bears view the young lady’s intrusion; how Goldilocks herself views her breaking and entering. Curtain is 7 p.m. for Friday night. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Saturday performances, and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Visit smct.org for more details.