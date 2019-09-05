{{featured_button_text}}
090519 Artisan Faire and Treasures with Flair

Grandma’s Attic located inside Atterdag Village's Community Center features arts, crafts and collectibles for sale. 

Atterdag Village of Solvang Auxiliary has announced the annual "Artisan Faire and Treasures with Flair" fundraising event, which benefits seniors at Atterdag Village and around the Santa Ynez Valley, will again return to their Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A sneak preview of the venue, coined "Grandma's Attic," prior to the event will take place on Friday, Sept. 6, from 5–7:30 p.m., revealing expansive collections of home décor, handbags and jewelry. 

A new addition to this year's Faire will be "Grandpa's Shed," featuring tools, pottery and items for the yard.

The Buttercream Bakery will be open and offering sweet treats for purchase at the event. A BBQ lunch will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are $10 at the door and include wine, appetizers and door prizes.

Atterdag Village of Solvang is located at 636 Atterdag Road, Solvang.

For more information, contact 805-688-3263 or visit them on Facebook.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

