“Small Town Christmas” will arrive in Santa Ynez on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4– 6 p.m., kicking off the holiday season with the township's annual community Christmas tree lighting and holiday party.
The event, which will take place in the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum courtyard, will showcase traditional holiday music presented by Steve Ochoa and Christina Barnes and festive treats and hot apple cider. A cookie decorating and holiday crafts station will also be onsite for kids of all ages.
Santa Claus will be available for holiday photos with children and to hear their special "wish list" requests.
The Fossemalle Studio dancers will perform choreographed holiday dances prior to the 6 p.m. finale, when the town's large cedar Christmas tree will be illuminated, ushering in the fifth annual tradition initiated by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce.
"It is a wonderful tradition for Santa Ynez and all Valley residents," said Chris Bashforth, a Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce director. "Make it an evening out as many outstanding restaurants are available for dinner following the tree lighting."
Sponsors for the holiday event are the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce, O’Connor Pest Control, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Visit SYV.
For more information visit www.santaynezchamber.org