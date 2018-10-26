Shorty Rossi, Animal Planet’s “Pit Boss,” and live music by Different Strings will headline the 5th Annual Zombie Glow Run on Saturday at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The 5k Fun Run/Walk is a unique evening experience that focuses more on fun with friends and family and less on how fast each participant can run or walk. The participants are of all different speeds, ages, shapes, and sizes. They have one thing in common — they are ready to glow for a cause.
A motivational warmup will get participants' muscles moving before the 5 kilometers of glowing fun featuring participants decked out in zombie glow gear. While on the run/walk course, participants are advised to be on the lookout for the White Lady of Santa Maria, a local ghost who wears a grayish white robe and has been seen in the area.
Come early for the Pre-Glow Party featuring live music by Nothing But Trouble, contests, food, fun activities for the kids like painting, pumpkins and more! Enjoy the adoptable dogs and contests which include Best Adult, Child, and Dog costume.
The event benefits the homeless, sick or injured shelter animals in Santa Barbara County. This year’s event will include vendors, food trucks, contests, Zombie Red Carpet, and more. Pre-register at Eventbrite.com or the day of the event for the pre-registration price.
Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation is making a difference in the lives of the homeless animals in Santa Barbara County shelters. Since the first pet walk in 2002, funding has gone towards saving the lives of hundreds of dogs, cats, bunnies and horses through the SBCACF Sebastian Medical Treatment Fund.
The foundation also funds special projects and programs to improve the quality of life for shelter animals, offer “beyond affordable” spay and neuter options for local citizens, educates local youth, partners to support local veterans at the annual Stand Down event, and assists other animal organizations as a member of the RPO Alliance.
The foundation’s vision is to prevent homeless, but adoptable, animals within our county shelters from being euthanized simply because there is no one else to pay the medical bills.
For more information: www.sbcanimalcare.org