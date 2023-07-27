The History Channel show American Pickers is returning to California to film segments of their show this September and they are looking for a few hidden treasures on the Central Coast. Do you know of any?
The American Pickers are looking for a few hidden treasures - maybe other than gold - to showcase on their History Channel show.
The American Pickers are making their way back to California to film portions of their History Channel show in September, and they are looking for some help in finding the hidden treasures of the Central Coast.
The hit show follows pickers on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections.
When messaging the Pickers be sure to include your name, a phone number, location of the find, and description of the collection along with photos. Please note, the Pickers are on the hunt for America’s most valuable antiques but they do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.
The Pickers are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. They have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.
Do you have something they should see? Send them a message, they would love to explore your hidden treasure.
