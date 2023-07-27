The American Pickers are making their way back to California to film portions of their History Channel show in September, and they are looking for some help in finding the hidden treasures of the Central Coast. 

The hit show follows pickers on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections.

If you or someone you know has a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell; send them a message at americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184 or send them a message on Facebook, @GotAPick.

American Pickers Flyer.jpg

If you know of any great finds that the American Pickers could highlight during an upcoming taping of their show, drop them a message by email, on Facebook or give them a call. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

