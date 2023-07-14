This weekend at the Marian Theatre on the Santa Maria campus of Allan Hancock College, a new PCPA production hits the stage with a big-hearted, music-filled story of family and traditions, encouraging audience members to dare to dream big.
"American Mariachi" is about the adventures of Lucha and Boli, who create an all-girl mariachi band in the 1970s at a time when women were not allowed to be mariachis.
Featuring songs and performances accompanied on stage by a live mariachi band, "American Mariachi" is an uplifting comedy about family, the freedom to go after your dreams and the music that unites us.
Director Robert Ramirez said of the play's opening, “I am thrilled to be back at PCPA and in my beloved homeland of California. The Central Coast has a unique and beautiful spirit and makes the perfect setting for this play."
Mariachi music itself is about 'familia, amor and tradición,' and "American Mariachi" is woven with those very themes: the powerful dynamics of family, the traditions we hold dear and those it may be time to reexamine, and Alzheimer's and the relationship between music and memory.
The play has been described as a heartfelt and “vibrant ode to memory and music.” And that heart in the play radiates from the characters, from the music itself, the mind and heart of playwright José Cruz González and from the sense of community the play celebrates and fosters.
The creative team includes Ramirez as the director, Cynthia Reifler Flores as the music director, Fabian Aguilar as the costume designer, Jennifer “Z” Zornow as the lighting designer, Josafath Reynoso as the scenic designer, Tony Angelini as the sound designer, Tim Hogan as the properties director and Rebekah Carriere as the stage manager.
There are evening showtimes scheduled for most show performances, however afternoon showtimes are available on weekends.
Go to the PCPA website to see a full list of showtimes, and to purchase tickets at www.pcpa.org.
"American Mariachi" is currently scheduled to run in Santa Maria through July 29, before taking to the Solvang Theaterfest stage starting on Aug. 4 and continuing at the al-fresco stage through Aug. 27.
The Marian Theatre will be dark for the end of July and the beginning of August before Lauren Gunderson's The Book of Will, a witty and wonderful depiction of how Shakespeare's legacy came to be during a time of rampant knock-offs and copycats, opens on Aug. 17.
"American Mariachi" has a run time of 1 hour and 40 minutes with no intermission and contains some adult language. This show may best be enjoyed by audiences 12 and up.
Learn how you can support the work and efforts of the Pacific Conservatory Theater to attract and perform world-class levels of artistic expression to Central Coast stages on their website, www.pcpa.org/support-us.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213