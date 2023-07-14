This weekend at the Marian Theatre on the Santa Maria campus of Allan Hancock College, a new PCPA production hits the stage with a big-hearted, music-filled story of family and traditions, encouraging audience members to dare to dream big. 

"American Mariachi" is about the adventures of Lucha and Boli, who create an all-girl mariachi band in the 1970s at a time when women were not allowed to be mariachis. 

Featuring songs and performances accompanied on stage by a live mariachi band, "American Mariachi" is an uplifting comedy about family, the freedom to go after your dreams and the music that unites us.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

