Get ready, Santa Maria — the upcoming Halloween weekend is brimming with spooky and memorable seasonal events for kids, adults, families and even pets.
Check out some of the planned events hosted by local businesses, schools and city departments ranging from trick-or-treating to costume contests to spooky shows.
COVID-19 safety recommendations for enjoying the Halloween season from Santa Barbara County Public Health officials are available at publichealthsbc.org.
Downtown Fridays Halloween at Town Center West — Oct. 29
The last Downtown Fridays event of 2021 will feature trick-or-treating for local families as well as a special costume contest in celebration of Halloween.
From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., families can enjoy this year's final event with vendors and community groups including the Santa Maria Police Department handing out candy.
A $500 grand prize is up for grabs for the winner of the costume contest.
The weekly event series, which began in late May, takes place at the Town Center West parking lot.
'Rocky Horror Picture Show' at Santa Maria Civic Theatre — Oct. 30
The Santa Maria Civic Theatre will host a memorable movie night the eve of Halloween featuring the 1975 cult favorite "Rocky Horror Picture Show."
The free event begins at 8 p.m. and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so residents are encouraged to arrive early.
Attendees are invited to wear their best costumes of Magenta, Columbia or other favorite characters.
For more information, visit smct.org. The Santa Maria Civic Theatre is located 1660 N. McClelland St.
Halloween Block Party at Vino et Amicis — Oct. 30
Orcutt wine bar Vino et Amicis is partnering with Naughty Oak Brewing Company to host a night of wine, costumes and other Halloween escapades on Saturday.
The 21-plus event lasts from noon to 10 p.m. Attendees will pay $20 for a bracelet that is good for three drinks.
From 4 to 8 p.m. attendees can enter into a costume contest for the chance to win prizes ranging from $50 to $200 for first through third place.
No reservations are required prior to the event.
Vino et Amicis is located at 165 S. Broadway.
Santa Maria Witches Ride at Grogan Park — Oct. 30
Calling all witches — Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy is hosting a witch-themed bike ride for local youth and families at Grogan Park on Saturday.
The bike ride begins at 3 p.m. and will follow a flat 5-mile route.
Attendees are asked to bring their own bike to ride as well as comfortable shoes. Witch attire is encouraged, but any comfortable Halloween costume will do.
Helmets are required for all riders under the age of 18.
Grogan Park is located at 1155 W. Rancho Verde.
Bulldog Bound-o-ween at Hancock College — Oct. 30
Hancock College's annual Bulldog Bound-o-ween event is back this weekend with drive-through trick-or-treating planned for community members.
The mile-long route will be open Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the college's Santa Maria campus. Cars can enter at Entrance 5 on South College Drive and receive candy along the route while supplies last.
Costumes are encouraged at the free event, and residents must remain in their cars and follow posted signage along the route.
Attendees are also encouraged to attend a Bulldog football game on campus beginning at 2 p.m. Entry is free for all children and for adults in costumes, and a costume parade will take place at halftime.
Hancock College is located at 800 S. College Drive.
Howl-o-ween Pet Parade at Centennial Park — Oct. 31
Animal lovers are invited to get into the Halloween spirit with a parade and costume contest for pets and their owners at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.
The Howl-o-ween Pet Parade and Costume Contest lasts from 1 to 3 p.m. and is hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department in partnership with People for Leisure and Youth Inc.
Owners of all ages and their animals can show off their costumes in the pet parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m., while judges decide who stole the show in different categories. Winners and prizes will be presented at 2:30 p.m.
Spectators are welcome to the event and do not need to own a pet to attend.
Those interested in entering the parade must register online at santamariaplay.org. A $10 registration fee will be applied, with all proceeds going toward PLAY, which funds recreation programs and activities throughout Santa Maria.
Centennial Park is located at 2625 S. College Drive. Residents can direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Mall-o-ween at Santa Maria Town Center — Oct. 31
Trick-or-treating is returning to the Santa Maria Town Center this Halloween during the Mall-o-ween event on Sunday.
From 3 to 5 p.m., businesses inside the Town Center will offer treats, giveaways and activities like face-painting for families.
Face masks are required for all residents in the Town Center and during the event.
The Santa Maria Town Center is located at 371 Town Center East.