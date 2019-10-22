Returning to bucolic downtown Santa Ynez on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5–8 p.m., is the annual Halloween Street Faire, featuring fun games, a costume contest, music, and variety of food and special guests for the whole family.
The town's main drag, Sagunto Street, will come alive with witches of all variety moving through the crowd handing out candy, the Agin Brothers/ Territorial Law Band performing live music, and kids enjoying the bounce house and festive games.
Playing outdoors will be the classic spooky film Young Frankenstein, sponsored by the Santa Ynez Historical Museum.
Special guests Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty will emcee the costume contest while Sleeping Beauty makes her rounds for photo opportunities.
The Santa Ynez Elks will serve-up their famous barbecue tri-tip sandwiches.
Two new costume categories — "Best Family Theme” (can include pets) and "Best Homemade Costume" — have been added to the popular Halloween Costume Contest which starts at 6 p.m.
The annual Halloween Street Faire is presented by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Santa Ynez Youth Recreation, Visit SYV, El Rancho Market, Village Properties and O’Connor Pest Control.
The seventh annual Santa Ynez Valley “Scarecrow Fest and Contest” runs through Oct. 31, with more than 100 scarecrows expected to appear at local businesses, community centers and schools in Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
