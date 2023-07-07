The skies at Lompoc Airport will be dotted with yellow through the weekend as dozens of light aircraft model Piper Cubs take flight for the 39th annual West Coast Cub Fly-In that kicked off Friday and glides through Sunday.

Members of the public are invited to stop by for an up-close view of vintage biplanes and Piper Cub aircraft on display on the tarmac, and lay witness to the piloted flight proficiency games and contests that kick off in midair at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event is sponsored by the local EAA Chapter 275, Explore Lompoc, the City of Lompoc and the Lompoc Airport.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

