A guava mojito from Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Cafe, located at 4869 S. Bradley Rd., is shown.
For the second year, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce's month-long celebration of tastes in the Santa Maria Valley was accompanied by a craft cocktail contest featuring drinks from eight area restaurants or bars.
The handmade and flavorful cocktails found at participating establishments represented both the region’s history and culture, as well as the restaurant’s style.
Three local judges were sent out to try the nominated cocktails and tabulated their votes for the judges' choice. To find the 'people's choice,' throughout the month contest participants were asked to vote for their winning drink by posting a photo of their favorite to social media using the hashtag #SMVCraftCocktail.