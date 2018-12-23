Christmas is here and the Santa Ynez Valley is prepared to show tourists all the holiday cheer it has to offer. Every storefront is decorated with traces of Christmas magic and trees are strung with twinkling fairy lights that light up the dark. It’s no wonder that Solvang was voted most Christmasy town in California.
Every citizen has helped to make our Santa Ynez Valley one of the happiest places during this time of year, but one group contributes greatly. That group is the Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H. During the month of December, this group is busy partaking in many holiday community service opportunities and contributing to the annual festivities that take place in the Santa Ynez Valley.
One of the annual events that our club was a part of is the 'Gingerbread Wonderland' at the 'Olde Fashioned Christmas' in Los Olivos. This event has been a tradition in the Santa Ynez Valley for a long time, and our 4-H group is one of many organizations that work to add to the magic of this event. For those of you who haven’t yet been to The Gingerbread Wonderland, it’s definitely a date that you should put on your calendar for next year. If you do come, you won’t be disappointed.
The main attraction was the gingerbread creations provided by participating businesses and local schools. They ranged in size and splendor, but it’s always fun to try and win your favorite gingerbread house through a raffle. In addition, you can bring your kids along to meet and take pictures with Santa and his elves, and listen to the many performances of caroling and musical instrument recitals.
Another community service opportunity that 4-H conducted, was the placing of luminaries throughout Los Olivos. You may have heard of them, but luminaries are makeshift lanterns that are made with a paper bag, candle, and sand. To make one, all you have to do is pour sand into the bottom of the paper bag and place the candle (electronic candle) inside. 4-Hers spent part of the evening placing these bags along the major pathways of Los Olivos to light the way of the visitors that came to the event.
4-H also becomes involved in other community service opportunities, such as caroling at Atterdag Village and riding on a float in the Solvang Christmas Parade. So, after such a busy month, our club finally starts to do what we’re most well known for: taking care of animals.
During the month of January, almost all of our club members start to focus on their animal projects, such as swine, poultry, goats, beef, sheep, rabbits, and others. We never stop participating in our community, but are now preparing for fair. This is when we show our animals in competitions or send livestock to market. As you can probably already tell, 4-Hers do a lot for our community, which is how we learn the value of hard work. This is one of the mindsets that I have found is a part of our 4-H club: We work hard to achieve our goals. That’s something that I’m confident every 4-H-er can say.
Happy Holidays!