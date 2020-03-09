Elks Lodge to host fundraising dinner/auction to benefit Scout Troop

Elks Lodge to host fundraising dinner/auction to benefit Scout Troop

The Lompoc Elks Lodge is inviting community members to attend a fundraising dinner and auction it will host to benefit Scout Troop 2274 at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

Tickets to the event are $30. The meal will include barbecue chicken and beef, bread, beans and a salad. The auction will include local products, patriotic memorabilia and cakes.

The funds will be used to help send the local Scout troop to Philmont National Scout Ranch in New Mexico, according to the Elks Lodge.

Tickets are available at the Box Shop (740 North H St.), Tom's Burgers (115 E. College Ave.), and Wilkerson Chiropractic (415 E. Ocean Ave.).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flores Ranch Shooting Range nears completion
Local News

Flores Ranch Shooting Range nears completion

  • Updated

“I can't overemphasize the need for it. This is something that’s going to keep us close, and it’ll be something we can share with our regional partners,” Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen said of the new shooting range.

Heather Nicole Dulany
Obituaries

Heather Nicole Dulany

  • Updated

Heather Nicole Dulany peacefully left this world on March 1, 2020 at home in Nipomo, CA surrounded by family and friends. She is the youngest …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News