The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 has three local competitors moving on to the state competition next month.
The Elks Lodge holds its annual Hoop Shoot competition free of charge for area students. The competition started with the local event held at the Minami Community Center on Dec. 19, with boys and girls ages 8-13 competing.
There were 54 competitors at the local Elks Hoop Shoot competition then. The winners from the Dec. 19 event were Ava Lopez in the girls 8-9 division; Wesley Oberg in 8-9 boys division; Rheanne Sanvictores in the girls 10-11 division; Zavier Hernandez in the boys 10-11 division; Dominic Mora in the boys 12-13 division; Annalyssa Cota in the girls 12-13 division and Alexi Juarez, in the girls 12-13 division.
Then came the West Central Coast District competition, where three of those athletes moved on to the state event after winning at the district contest on Jan. 15. They are Lopez in the girls' 8-9 division; Sanvictores in the girls' 10-11 division and Juarez, in the girls' 12-13 division. Lopez attends Miller Elementary in Santa Maria; Sanvictores attends Pine Grove in Orcutt and Juarez is a student at Fesler Junior High in Santa Maria.
The WCCD is comprised of 12 lodges from Paso Robles to Simi Valley. The first-place winners will advance to the state competition to be held on Feb. 12 in La Habra with the chance of advancing to the regionals in Las Vegas and the nationals in Chicago.
Other locals who competed at the district competition were Zavier Hernandez, a student at Oliveros who finished second in the boys' 10 and 11 division; Dominic Mora, the third-place finisher in the 12-13 division from Tunnell school; and Wesley Oberg, who took second in the 8-9 division. Oberg attends Alice Shaw.
The Hoop Shoot contest requires players to shoot free throws with the highest scorers advancing. Players typically have five warm-up shots and 10 shots for a score in the first round. After all other contestants have finished shooting, the contestant will shoot 15 shots to complete their 25 shots for a score.
Contestants cannot take more than four controlled bounces between shots. If the ball is bounced more than four times, a penalty occurs and the shot is void. Each free throw attempt shall be made within 10 seconds after the ball has been placed at the disposal of the contestant.
College basketball
Hancock postpones Monday game
The Hancock College men's basketball team was set to play at Ventura College on Monday, but the game has been postponed.
The game, though, has been rescheduled, with it moved to the end of Hancock's regular season schedule on Monday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs beat Santa Barbara 84-84 in overtime on Wednesday and is next scheduled to play at L.A. Pierce on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and at Moorpark on Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. Hancock is also scheduled to play in a make-up game on Jan. 31 at Oxnard before returning home on Wednesday, Feb. 2 against Ventura at 5 p.m.