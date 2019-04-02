It's showtime!
The Cypress Gallery had a little more buzz than usual at its monthly ingathering at the end of March.
April is the month designated for its annual Spring Show and competition. The gallery was full of community members, who along with members of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, answered the Call for Artists, bringing with them works of beauty, skill and imagination.
William Durham, Hancock College professor of art, judged the competition this year. He was pleased to see “so many delightful works from talented artists in our community,” and enjoyed getting to meet and witness the skills of the people who involve themselves and contribute to this annual exhibition.
The structure of the awards differed this year. Instead of awards distributed for each media category, the entire show was judged as a whole. A first-, second- and third-place award was given, as well as a Best of Show. This highest award category is not revealed until the opening reception, so as of this writing the winning artwork remains a secret. Visit the gallery to find out who won.
First place was awarded to acrylic painter Vicki Andersen for her exuberant “Taxco View,” a masterful composition of strong shapes, brilliant light and deep shadow. Terry Taylor was awarded second place for her charming mixed-media piece of felt, fabric and perfect stitches, titled “A Gift from the Tree.” The third-place award was given to photographer Nancy Hall for her lusciously textured “Autumn's Bounty,” in which vineyard grapes and leaves reverberate with nature's gift of color.
Durham also selected two honorable mentions: “Vineyard Truck,” a vibrant digital art photograph by Tom Chrones, and “Gourd Mask Totem” by Tammy Evans, a spectacular three-dimensional construction of manipulated gourds. This large piece, which dynamically engages space as it communicates an authentic spirituality, is a highlight of the show.
Artist Jerome Parker has submitted a stunning oil painting, titled “Portrait of Frances,” employing the exquisite light and blending technique of classic Renaissance style. Edgar Ramirez, in his photo-realist oil painting “Foley Vineyard,” achieves his aims with a remarkable pointillism. Taylor L. Picket's “Walking Through the Storm,” with surrealist imagery of celestial heights, demonstrates the magic of oil paint, as does Mary Whittemore's grand vertical format, lovely “Geisha.”
Several works of art in the show employ collage and conceptual elements, in which the artist feels free to use an array of media, techniques and sensibilities. One such piece is “The Burning,” a collaboration by Genevieve Schafer and Peter Gonzalez, a portrait with pop colors and three-dimensional elements. Another is the lively, tongue-in-cheek oil by J.T. Turner, a broadly painted landscape with the words WHY DID SOMEONE WRITE ON THIS stenciled across it. Works such as these provide food for thought and enrich the gallery experience.
Kudos must be given to the talented crew responsible for the installation of this exhibition and all our gallery shows. Linda Gooch and Angie Hamlin and their team know how to lead the viewer around the gallery in way that enhances viewer enjoyment. Grouping disparate works of art by size, subject matter, color and composition to create a good-looking show is an art form in itself, one that they excel at. Thank you, installation team!
The spring exhibition is often an opportunity to see art of many different styles and approaches, making for a truly diverse and refreshing show. We hope you will visit the gallery sometime this month to enjoy the artistic energy of our community. Shop for gifts, and note that looking at art is a life-enhancing gift that is free.
Cypress Gallery is operated by the members of the Lompoc Valley Art Association. It is located at 119 E. Cypress Ave., in Lompoc. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 805-737-1129 or visit lompocvalleyartassociation.com.