Elijah Ponder | DE

Signed

Elijah Ponder

Position: DE

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200

Hometown: Pomona

School: Bishop Amat High School

As a senior at Bishop Amat High School, Ponder was named most valuable lineman of the Mission League after recording 57 tackles, including 12 sacks, and recovered a fumble and broke up a pass. He also blocked one punt versus Chino Hills, recovered another blocked punt for a touchdown against Chaminade and helped the Lancers to a 9-2 overall mark, first-place finish in the Mission League and a berth in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Postseason honors include first-team All-Mission League, second-team All-Los Angeles County and his team’s most valuable lineman scholar-athlete awards. Ponder made 41 tackles (34 solo) as a junior with 15 tackles for lost yardage, nine sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble on his way to second-team All-Mission League honors.

Also recruited by Dixie State, Colorado State and Yale, Ponder chose Cal Poly because “I love the location and I like how I will be able to study what I want. The overall vibe I felt on the trip was great.”

