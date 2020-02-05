You are the owner of this article.
Eli Otero | OL

Signed

Eli Otero

Position: OL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 295

Hometown: El Dorado Hills 

School: Oak Ridge High School/American River College

Otero played one season as an offensive lineman at American River College and will have three years to play three seasons at Cal Poly. As a freshman at American River, Otero made 15 tackles, helping the Beavers to a 7-4 record and second-place finish in the NorCal Conference’s National Division NorCal League standings.

He did not play in any games in 2019.

Otero is a 2018 graduate of Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, where he played on both the offensive and defensive lines under head coach Eric Cavaliere.

Otero was an All-Sierra Foothill League honorable mention as a senior after recording 60 tackles (30 solo), including 3.5 sacks, as a nose tackle. He also earned one quarterback hurry, recovered one fumble and forced another, helping the Trojans finish 11-2 overall with a second-place Sierra Foothill League finish and a berth in the semifinals of the CIF-Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs.

Also recruited by San Jose State, Fresno State, San Diego and Morehead State, Otero chose to be a Mustang “because of the way the coaches recruited me as well as the education that comes with being a football player at Cal Poly.”

