GUADALUPE
Cardenas, Costa lead in early City Council results
Liliana Cardenas and Eugene Anthony Costa Jr. are leading the race to fill two open Guadalupe City Council seats in early vote totals.
With mail-in ballots counted but no precincts reporting, Cardenas has garnered 264 votes for 41.12 percent and Costa has received 137 votes for 21.34 percent.
The makeup of the City Council will change following this election as two new members will be elected to four-year terms. Candidates for the two seats include Cardenas, Costa, Manuel Estorga and Richard Jenne. Estorga received 128 votes for 19.94 percent and Jenne picked up 108 votes for 16.82 percent.
Guadalupe Mayor John Lizalde decided not to seek re-election, leaving City Councilman Ariston Julian, whose council term was expiring, the only mayoral candidate in the race. Incumbent Councilwoman Virginia Ponce also chose not to seek re-election to the council.
The new council members will take office in the midst of financial issues and a recent change of leadership at the Guadalupe Police Department.
Only one candidate, Anna Marie Santillan Michaud, ran for the position of city treasurer.
SANTA MARIA
Brown leads race for airport board
Incumbent Steven M. Brown leads the race to serve on the Santa Maria Public Airport District board of directors in early voting results.
With mail-in ballots counted and 39 out 68 precincts reporting, Brown has garnered 7,007 votes for 52.18 percent of the vote. His challenger, Jim Bray, has received 6,330 votes for 47.14 percent.
The race between Brown and Bray was the only competitive board seat up for election this year.
District incumbents Carl Engel Jr. and Hugh J. Rafferty filed for re-election but lacked any challengers.
GUADALUPE
Incumbents likely to retain school board seats
Incumbents Diana Arriola, MaryLou Sabedra-Cuello and Sheila Costa Cepeda are likely to keep their seats on the Guadalupe Union School District board of trustees, as vote-by-mail returns have the trio ahead of challenger Raul Rodriguez Jr.
With one of three precincts reporting as of 10:56 p.m. Tuesday, Arriola came out on top with 270 votes, or 29.32 percent. Sabedra-Cuello and Cepeda trailed in second and third, with the two taking in 226 and 224 votes, 24.54 and 24.32 percent, respectively.
Rodriguez Jr. was in fourth with 189 votes, or 20.52 percent.
Candidates are vying for one of three four-year, at-large seats on the district's school board. In addition to overseeing the district's elementary and intermediate school, trustees will monitor spending for bond Measures M and N, and construction of a forthcoming school in the Pasadera housing development.
SANTA YNEZ
Two challengers to join incumbent on high school board
The lone incumbent apparently will return to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Trustees, holding a strong lead over the closest two challengers, based on unofficial returns from Tuesday’s voting.
With one of the largest fields of any race in the county, voters had to choose from among 11 candidates, and with mail-in ballots counted and 18 of 27 precincts reporting, the leaders are incumbent Jan Clevenger with 2,264 votes, or 22.2 percent; Tory Babcock with 1,681 votes, or 16.4 percent; John L. Baeke with 951 votes, or 9.3 percent; and Eric J. Zivic with 883 votes, or 8.6 percent.
They’re followed by Elizabeth S. Breen, with 800 votes, or 7.8 percent; Carl Johnson with 782 votes, or 7.6 percent; Eileen Preston with 685 votes, or 6.7 percent; Tyler Sprague with 672 votes, or 6.6 percent; Kros Andrade with 560 votes, or 5.5 percent; Lori Parker with 512 votes, or 5.0 percent; and Jessica Yacoub with 420 votes, or 4.1 percent.
Twenty-six ballots had write-in votes.
BUELLTON
School parcel tax failing
The parcel tax proposed by Buellton Union School District appears to be failing after the latest count shows it pulling in fewer “yes” votes than needed to pass.
With mail-in ballots counted and six of six precincts reporting, Measure A2018 has received 928 “yes” votes, or 60.4 percent, and 608 “no” votes, or 39.6 percent.
But as a new tax, the measure needed receive “yes” votes from two-thirds of the voters, or 66.6 percent.
If approved, Measure A would have levied a $99-per-year tax on each parcel within the school district, although senior citizens would have been exempt from paying the tax.
The estimated $240,000 the tax would have raised each year could only be used for specific educational improvements — to bring back the music education program, enhance STEAM programs, increase students’ access to computers and technology, maintain small class sizes and increase access to health programs for all students.
SANTA YNEZ
Incumbents appear victorious in ID-1 race
It appears voters have chosen to return the incumbents to their three seats on the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1 Board of Trustees, based on early unofficial results.
Following one of the more heated campaigns of the Santa Ynez Valley, it appears incumbent R. Brad Joos will be returned the at-large seat, so far pulling in 1,449 votes, or 63.1 percent, compared to 832 votes, or 36.3 percent, for challenger Allen Anderson with mail-in ballots counted and eight of 14 precincts reporting.
In the Division 2 race, with mail-in ballots counted and one of two precincts reporting, incumbent Jeff Clay has garnered 401 votes, or 67.4 percent, to lead challenger Anita Finifrock with 193 votes, or 32.4 percent.
Incumbent Kevin Walsh is leading for the Division 3 seat with 330 votes, or 53.1 percent, compared to 292 votes, or 47 percent, for challenger Brian Schultz with mail-in ballots counted and three of five precincts reporting.