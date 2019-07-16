I’ve spent the last three weeks looking for my car. It hadn’t been stolen or lost. It was ailing and diagnosed “terminal.”
Consequently, I’ve been driving a loaner, courtesy of son-in-law Robert, but had to search for my car in parking lots. The first time I lost it all I could remember was that it was a Ford and some gray shade. I’m somewhat used to it by now.
However, since I’m on the eve of acquiring another vehicle I’ll spend the next three weeks trying to located the loaner car.
With our recent warming trend, all I can think about is the ladies who lunch brunch.
My favorite dish is one I’ve repeated and it’s prefect warm-weather fodder. That is if you don’t mind a little heat in the kitchen.
Years ago, I was treated to Carol Jackson’s over-the-top leek quiche. She paired it with a delightful pear and Gorgonzola salad. Served with crusty bread and crisp white wine, impressive.
I found a second salad that goes equally well with this. It’s more trendy than posh, but just as good an accompaniment. I call it my chic beet salad.
LEEK QUICHE
1 pound (about 3-1/2 cups) white of leek, cleaned* and sliced
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons butter
3 eggs
1-1/2 cups whipping cream
pinch of nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup Swiss** cheese, grated
1 tablespoon butter cut into “pea sized” pieces
1 eight-inch partially-cooked pie shell
Heat oven to 375 degrees, bake crust, either homemade or purchased, until pastry has an opaque look but is not browned. Meanwhile, place leeks, water, salt and three tablespoons butter in heavy-bottomed saucepan and bring to a boil. Simmer until liquid has almost evaporated. Lower heat, cover and stew gently for 20-30 minutes or until leeks are very tender. Beat eggs with cream and seasonings. Gradually stir in cooked leeks. Check seasoning and pour into pastry shell. Spread grated cheese over top, dot with butter and bake in upper third for 25-30 minutes or until puffed and browned. Serve with salad and crusty bread for lunch or brunch.
*To clean leeks, slice in half lengthwise and soak for a few minutes in water. Rinse under running water, place cut side down on paper towels and drain.
**Once when out of Swiss, I used Jack. Both work well.
PEAR/GORGONZOLA SALAD
4 fresh pears or equivalent canned pears
lemon juice
2 cups salad greens
1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted*
8 ounces Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
1/2 cup vinaigrette dressing
salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
Cut pears into bite-sized pieces. If using fresh pears, toss with a little lemon juice to prevent discoloration. Mix salad greens with your favorite vinaigrette dressing until lightly coated. Place a mound of greens on salad plate and top with pears, walnuts and crumbled cheese. Garnish with a light sprinkling of salt and freshly-ground pepper. Serves four.
*To toast, spread coarsely-chopped nuts on a baking pan and place in a preheated 350-degree oven. Check after three minutes, shake pan to rotate nuts and continue toasting until lightly browned. This will take about five minutes total. Be careful not to burn.
CHIC BEET SALAD
4 cups mixed greens
1/4 cup dried cherries
1 cup cooked beets, diced
1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
vinaigrette dressing
1/2 cup candied* walnuts
Mix greens, cherries and beets. Sprinkle with blue cheese and toss with your favorite vinaigrette dressing. Garnish with walnuts just before serving.
*To candy walnuts, mix 1/2 cup sugar, dash salt, 1 tablespoon hot water and 1/2 cup walnuts in heavy skillet over medium heat and bring to a boil. Cook until water has evaporated and sugar melted. Stir constantly until sugar has caramelized and nuts are coated. Spread on waxed paper to separate and cool. Serves four.
As of this week, there’s one less California house with termites.
Since I’m vocal about from-scratch baking, I often shop in disguise when buying a mix of any kind and sometimes hide items in my grocery basket.
It was one of those moments. Whether you are a parent or not, were there or not, Thai or not, the events of last week touched us all.