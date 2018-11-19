Four Edward Jones financial advisors in the Santa Ynez Valley are supporting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County by using their offices as drop-off locations for a canned food drive, said a spokesman for the group.
Local residents and businesses may help those less fortunate in the community by bringing canned goods and other nonperishable items to the Edward Jones branch offices of Leslie Garcia, Kelly Hunziker, Chris Nielsen and Jim Watts during regular business hours from now to Dec. 13.
Items needed for the food drive include peanut butter, whole grain cereal, rice, pasta, canned fruit in 100 percent fruit juice or water, canned beans, canned tuna or salmon and canned low-sodium soups, stews and chili.
The offices cannot accept monetary donations, the spokesman said.
The branch offices are located at 1090 Edison St., Suite 101, in Santa Ynez; 650 Alamo Pintado Road, Suite 202, in Solvang; 2933 San Marcos Ave., Suite 108, in Los Olivos; and 595 Alamo Pintado Road, Suite B, in Solvang.