August is coming, and with it the continuation of several popular Lompoc Library programs encouraging patrons to enjoy the instructional, artistic and the purely recreational aspects of the library.
The Learn and Grow Gardening Series continues at the main Lompoc Library on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m. The courses are designed for ages 8 to 12, and will offer attendees a chance to learn how to grow and cook healthy foods from guests from UC Master Gardeners, UC Master Food Preservers, and CalFresh Healthy Living UC Cooperative Extension.
Pre-registration for the class is required, and a link to the registration form is posted to the Library's Facebook page ahead of the event.
The Library's Wednesday Wonders program continues next month with a session on Aug. 16, scheduled for 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The sessions are held in the Grossman Gallery, and provide a chance for children between the ages of 6 and 12 to learn STEAM related concepts.
Attendees will be able to take part in activities related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math concepts with the guidance of library staff.
Library patrons a little older than 12, will get a chance to enjoy a guided arts course with an Adult Craft Club session on the calendar for Aug. 24. Registration is required for this event and will be available through the Library's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lompoclibrary.
Four stops for the Charlotte's Web Bookmobile are planned for the month, with the mobile library available at the Lompoc Old Town Market on Aug. 4 and 11 starting at 5 p.m., and at the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue from 11 a.m. to noon on Aug. 12 and 26.
Weekly classes and programs are still available next month, follow the Library for more information;
- Little Bears Storytime on Mondays (Aug. 14th, Aug. 21 & Aug. 28)
- Family Storytime at the Lompoc Library Tuesdays (Aug. 1, Aug. 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29)
- Family Storytime at the Village Library Wednesday (Aug. 2, Aug. 16, Aug. 23, Aug. 30)
Free matinée showings of popular movies are also available for adults on Tuesdays at the Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery. The first showing is planned for Aug. 1, and will be the 2023 film 80 for Brady starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin.
All movie showings are scheduled to start at 2 p.m., and feature free popcorn for attendees. See a full list of movies on the Library's website, www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library.
Follow the Lompoc Public Library on Facebook to stay up to date on all of the events and programming at the main library located at 501 East North Ave., or the Vandenberg Village Branch Library at 3755 Constellation Rd.
See a full list of monthly events associated with various City of Lompoc departments on the city's online calendar, which can be found at www.cityoflompoc.com.