Ebba Teffera
Pioneer Valley blockers Miguel Santos and Ebba Tefera reach for a ball hit by Austin Martin of Cabrillo High during a tournament match-up at Pioneer Valley in 2019. Tefera is having a big senior season for the Panthers, including a 27-kill performance against Nipomo last week.

Tefera had a big week for the Panthers. He notched 27 kills in a 3-1 win over Nipomo. He then had 20 kills in three sets in another win over Nipomo before smacking 12 kills in a four-set win over St. Joseph.

