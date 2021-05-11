Dylan Prandini 2
St. Joseph's Dylan Prandini throws to first base for an out during a game at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt. Prandini had a big week at the plate as St. Joseph swept Nipomo last week.

Prandini has been on fire all season, but went off in a three-game sweep of Nipomo last week.

Prandini went 7-for-9 with five runs, five RBIs and a home run as the Knights swept the Titans 13-1, 10-3 and 5-1. 

