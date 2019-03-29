Voting is underway for the People’s Choice Award in the 20th annual WaterWise High School Video Contest that includes entries from Dunn School and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School students.
The contest challenges students throughout Santa Barbara County to produce fun, creative 30-second videos that reinforce the importance of water conservation in their communities.
This year’s theme was “A Day in the Life of a Water Saver.”
This year, 16 videos were submitted by 51 students from seven schools. Three of the videos came from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School students, and one was submitted by Dunn School students.
In addition to Dunn and SYVUHS, videos were submitted from students at Orcutt Academy and Bishop Garcia Diego, Dos Pueblos, Ernest Righetti and Santa Barbara high schools.
The public can view all 16 videos on YouTube at bit.ly/2019hsvc, and those with a YouTube or Gmail account can vote by “Liking” their favorites. All votes must be submitted before noon Friday, April 12.
“Watching the videos and voting is a unique way for the public to support the students’ efforts while also learning how to be more water wise,” said Fray Crease, manager of the County Water Agency.
Videos produced by students in previous editions of the contest have been used as public service announcements on local television stations and in movie theaters.
In addition to the People’s Choice Award, judges from local water providers select first-, second- and third-place winners and honorable mentions to receive prizes ranging up to $1,000 for the schools.
Students on the winning teams also receive cash prizes made possible by in-kind donations from sponsors, including Carollo Engineers, Dudek, Ewing Irrigation, All-Around Landscape Supply, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Splash n’ Dash Carwash and NCM Movie Theatres.
The contest is funded by the Network of Santa Barbara County Water Providers and the Santa Barbara County Water Agency, which together sponsor programs to promote water conservation and awareness.
For information on maximizing water efficiency, visit waterwisesb.org.