Traffic on northbound Highway 101 near the Nojoqui Summit slowed after a small sedan reportedly collided with the center divider just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies from the California Highway Patrol and crews from Santa Barbara County Fire are en route to the area to assess the damage to the vehicle, and any potential injuries for the driver, who reportedly self-extricated.
We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.