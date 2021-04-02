A driver sustained minor injuries Friday after their vehicle went over the side of Highway 1, near San Antonio Road.
The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. about two miles northeast of Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith.
Upon arrival, patrol units located a vehicle approximately 150 feet over the side.
The driver, who wasn't identified, suffered minor injuries and a ground ambulance was called to the scene, according to Smith.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.