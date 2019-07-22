The Drive-In Romeos will perform Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park as part of the city's Concert in the Park series.
The Drive-In Romeos are scheduled to play a high-energy show with music that draws from the genres of rock ‘n’ roll, Tex-Mex, and rhythm and blues.
The concert starts at 1 p.m.
People are invited to invite family and friends, pack a picnic lunch, and bring lawn chairs or throw blankets to the park, located at 2625 S. College Drive.
Concerts in the Park are free, fun and family-friendly. The events are the result of a partnership between Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth.
For the full lineup of Concerts in the Park, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/concertsinthepark.