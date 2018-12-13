For the second time this decade, Dr. Rollin Bailey has been named Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s physician of the year.
An internal medicine physician, Bailey was honored with the 2018 award during a celebration this week for medical providers. He previously won the same award in 2010.
Bailey was chosen as the honoree by LVMC staff for exemplifying the district’s values and for maintaining the trust of the community, patients, and residents; for continuously striving to improve services; for communicating openly and honestly; and for working as a team member with hospital staff.
In addition to his two LVMC honors, Bailey was also named physician of the year by the Santa Barbara County Medical Society in 2011.
Bailey is the former chief of medicine and former chief of staff at LVMC. He practices now at LVMC: Physician Services.
Bailey joined Valley Medical Group in 1974 and was president of the group from 1993 to 2005. He served as medical director of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Comprehensive Care Center for more than two decades.
In the nomination forms filled out by staff members, Bailey was acknowledged for being kind and respectful.
“Dr. Bailey has always been pleasant, courteous and [professional] and with the most loving heart I have ever experienced in a physician,” one nomination states. “We are very lucky to have him.”
Another nomination form complimented him for being highly intelligent and hardworking.
“He is so kind and respectful to the rest of the staff when collaborating on patient care,” the nominator said. “His patients love him, because he cares about them and takes the time to listen. Even in a stressful situation, he remains calm and collected.”