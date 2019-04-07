Editor's note: This column contains information that was published April 11, 2018, as part of the annual Day of Hope campaign.
QUESTION: What do the doctors do at Mission Hope Cancer Center?
Mission Hope was built on a vision of hope and healing, created with the goal of meeting as many patient needs as possible under one roof. From a medical point of view, “it takes a village” to care for cancer patients and Mission Hope aspires to offer that village of caring support to all patients and families who walk through the door.
This starts with modern medicine’s most advanced technology in a state-of-the-art facility. However, the binding force that ensures quality care is the communication and mutual respect between physicians.
Twice a week, the Oncology Team, consisting of pathologists, radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, GYN oncologist, surgeons, research nurses, social worker, dietitian and nurse navigators, meets to review and discuss important aspects of each new diagnosis of cancer. In 2018, this represented discussions on over 800 patients.
These Tumor Boards, as we refer to them, provide significant benefits to our patients, offering a comprehensive team of medical perspectives, or a village of expert care outlooks to treatment options and care coordination. In a way, it is like having a second and third opinion, even before their treatment has been started.
The Cancer Program at Mission Hope has been evaluated and accredited by a number of national medical organizations on multiple occasions. Remarkably, with each appraisal the program receives praise on its commitment to patients and ability to work together as a team. This year, the program was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award in cancer care and concluding remarks applauded the commitment of the physicians and the team effort as being above and beyond what they see at other institutions, including large teaching hospitals.
In the end, from the doctor’s standpoint, this is why we are here, and what we love to do -- serve our community.
Why is funding important for Mission Hope?
A lot goes on here beyond just taking care of the medical needs of all our patients. Our goal is to address all patient needs, treat the whole person and offer the most supportive healing process possible.
These needs include nutritional guidance, fitness and strength training, psychosocial support for patients and their families, as well as a host of complementary medicinal therapies such as yoga, tai chi, acupuncture, massage and meditation.
Additionally, the program offers free educational events and supporting activities through lecture series on a wide range of topics to ensure critical information is handed down each step of the way.
Over the past seven years, Mission Hope has had 9,520 new cancer patients begin life-saving treatments; 760 patients have participated in clinical trials; and 18,735 patients utilized our free transport services.
Programs at Mission Hope include cancer rehabilitation (nutritional counseling and exercise), breast and GYN oncology with dedicated nurse navigators, cancer survivorship program, genetic risk program, psychosocial counseling sessions, colorectal cancer screening program, lung cancer screening and smoking cessation program and community outreach, including a Spanish-speaking lay patient navigator.
While many of our patients have good medical insurance plans, a large percentage do not, and regardless, the majority of our patients feel a significant financial impact when diagnosed with cancer. Our goal is to help ease these financial burdens, whether that is by helping with rent payments, gas cards, food or even gifts for children. Additional funds target emergency assistance to patients for basic needs, such as groceries, rent and utilities.
Mission Hope Cancer Center is about providing hope and caring for those in our community.
